Sport Cars take to wet track at Mallala 26/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Julie Pfennig and Sean Basford from Bluewire Automotive unveiled the new red grille, which carries special meaning for Julie. It is a tribute to Neil Jones, the BMW enthusiast with the red E30, right down to his red grilles. Neil often told Julie to paint hers red, and today she proudly did so today in his honour. (Little Gem Photography) Lesley Little Round four of the Marque Sports Car Association was held on a very wet Sunday, 21 September, with 65 entries […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password