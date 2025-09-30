Four clubs in and four clubs win

This year's NEFL Mail Medallist, BSR's Matt Longbottom is tied up by Min-Man's Bill Sandow in the grand final at Spalding on 20 September. (Terry Bevan: 505453)
Terry Bevan

Only four North Eastern Football League clubs were represented on grand final day at Spalding this year, but all four […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.