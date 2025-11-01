Sport Building confidence in Para Districts women’s cricket 01/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail All the participants in the Women's Confidence in Cricket session held at Virginia Cricket Club last Thursday evening. (Jarrad Delaney: 514272) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 514272 Jarrad Delaney Para Districts Cricket Association has been active in promoting women's cricket north of Adelaide, which was further boosted with help […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password