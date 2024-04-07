Tourist centre seeks additional funding

- Advertisement -

James Swanborough

The future of the Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre was a subject of debate at last month’s Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council (CGVC) meeting, with the council’s support for the centre proving a divisive issue for some.

Located at the southern entrance to Clare, the centre, which has received funding support from CGVC since 2015, acts as a focal point for tourists entering the region, and highlights local produce and cultural opportunities.

Council voted to include in its budget deliberations for 2024-2025 the request for funding agreement from the Hutt Project to the value of $250,000 per year for the centre, and annual funding be indexed each year against the March CPI (Consumer Price Index) figure.

Currently, the Centre receives an annual grant of $200,000 per year, an amount which has been fixed for the past 10 years. The Centre pays rent back to council for the use of the premises on which it is located.

Recently, criticism was levelled at the operation due to recent budgetary deficits of about $25,000 per year, with CGVC chief executive officer Dr Helen Macdonald suggesting future financing from the council would be under consideration.

These recent deficits point to only part of a broader picture, however, as the centre has been paying off interest on a loan taken out to undertake refurbishments upon opening, now well since paid back.

Councillor Malcolm Bartholomaeus spoke in favour of continued support for the centre, noting the current lease agreement was not sustainable.

“They were in deficit prior to the pandemic, we gave them a rent reduction and they turned it around,” he said.

“The current lease I wouldn’t mind if it were ripped up and redone because the rent was set at $20,000 and $7000 with interest at 10 per cent on funds they effectively borrowed to help do the refurbishment, that was indexed to CPI, so after 10 years, they have more than paid back the loan plus interest over and above.

“Without the lease being torn up, that will continue in perpetuity.”

An amendment proposed by Councillor Ian Burfitt, which ultimately failed to find favour in the chamber, suggested leaving council’s contribution to the centre at $200,000, but removing any rent.

“They have operated that facility quite well and in most years have had an operating profit,” Cr Burfitt said.

“They deserve an increase, they have done it fairly successfully.”

Cr Burfitt held reservations around increasing financial support to a commercial operation, and questioned what the council would get in return for a 20 per cent increase to financing for the centre.

Others in the chamber were less supportive of the centre, with Councillor Ann Alder displeased with the centre’s business case.

“Running a tourist centre is not a mandated service for the council,” she said.

“It is nice, but it is not something we are required to do, there are many who are opposed to our support. We have an obligation to support tourism but not provide a tourism business.”

Cr Bartholomaeus said he believed additional funding would allow the centre to expand its programs and better fulfil its role as a tourism destination in its own right.

“Supporting tourism centres is not mandated, that is correct,” he said.

“It is not mandated in the same way that supporting libraries is not mandated, but every region in Australia that has some kind of tourism attraction, has some kind of an information centre. The vast majority of those are not only funded, but also run by the local councils.

“If we want to be competitive in that space, we need to have a visitor information centre in the heart of our main tourist destination.

“In order to service the needs of those travelling through, to expand the visitor stays and expenditure, it is extremely important for us to support one of the few industries that can provide economic growth in this council area.”