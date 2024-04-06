Easter Trail delights many

- Advertisement -

Rachel Jenkins, Easter Trail coordinator

Sunday, March 24 saw more than 100 children and their families following the trail around Balaklava as they heard the message of Easter.

The Easter Trail is a free event run by the churches of Balaklava.

The trail began at Apex Park and wandered through the town to churches and other locations with each station telling another part of the story of Easter.

The trail had seven stations:

– Palm Sunday when Jesus entered Jerusalem, run by the Anglican Church

– The last supper, run by the Lighthouse Church

– Jesus death on the cross, run by the Balaklava Uniting Church

– Jesus rising again and the empty tomb, run by the Church of Christ

– Jesus shows his hands and feet to the disciples, run by the Balaklava Lutheran Church

– The bread and fish, run by the Balaklava Uniting Church

– Concluding at Apex park with a summary of the Easter message and helium balloons.

There was such a buzz around the town and in the churches as families participated in various activities as they engaged with the Easter story.

It is wonderful to have a group of churches that are able to work together to create an event like this for our community.

I feel truly privileged to be able to be involved!

This is the third annual Easter Trail held in Balaklava and we are looking to hold the event again on Sunday, April 13 next year.

Tumby Bay is now also holding an annual Easter Trail with other communities looking to implement the idea.