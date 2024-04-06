Easter treat at the races

- Advertisement -

More than 3000 people enjoyed a great day out at the races as the Clare Easter Races returned on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The Clare Valley Racing Club was happy to see another great turnout to enjoy the seven race meeting, with great weather accommodating with a bit of cloud cover reducing the afternoon heat.

The club sold out all hospitality options in the lead up to race day, with 180 booked into marquees, including big groups from Bukirk Glamping and the Rising Sun Hotel from Port Wakefield.

There were also 200 in the pavilion and 100 who took up a spot in the picnic garden.

A big turnout was seen for Fashion at the Races with five categories presented, with great support from Found in Clare, and Kadina and Clare Valley Jewellers.

The days races saw some great results, with the Garret Lynch trained Jamcra winning the Platinum Ag Services Handicap by 0.7 lengths to Lord of Darkness and Charlesfort nearly 1.5 lengths in third.

It was a close result in the Saw Mill Gin Handicap with Brett Campbell trained Tundra taking the race by 0.6 lengths from Son of Akeed with Leon’s Shout 0.7 lengths behind in third, and the final race of the day, the SC Heinrich and Co Handicap saw Caitlyn Munro ride Emma Hubbard trained Flyin’ For Us to victory by a length from Justica’s Bonus, with Game Cove nearly a length and a half behind in third.

The club reports of the 17 jockeys racing on the day, 12 were women so rooms were swapped for the day, which has been an increasing change for the industry.

Riverton resident Kent Hallett whipped up the crowd for judging as master of ceremonies and announcer for the day, and the club was happy with how the Silent Disco went as a first time addition, with children entertained through face painting and Kelly Sports.

Club chairperson Jeff Weckert praised the committee for its hard work in putting the event together, including set up and clean up duties.

The club has reported that police and licensing were happy with this year’s crowd, stating they were well behaved and were pleased with the club’s operations.

The racing club is now looking forward to the Jim Barry Clare Valley Cup, which will run on Sunday, December 1.