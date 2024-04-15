Car Boot Sale returns at Thompson Beach

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

For a second straight year people were out with their second hand and homemade goods as Thompson Beach Progress Association brought its Car Boot Sale back to The Shed on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

A total of 10 stalls were set up throughout the morning, five outside and five inside, selling goods including second hand books, jewellery and homemade knitwear.

People were also able to enjoy a coffee from the CocoBean Coffee Caravan, and a sausage from the progress association’s van.

Stallholders came from Thompson Beach and across the Samphire Coast and even the Adelaide Plains.

The progress association has been keen to provide something different for the community to come out and be a part of, and following last year’s inaugural car boot sale was keen to bring it back once again.

The association is looking forward to a community dinner on May 11, and has reported plenty of interest in hiring out the local hall.