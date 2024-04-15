Patrons view beauty ‘Between Valleys’

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava Courthouse Gallery held an official opening for its latest exhibition, which invites people to witness the natural wonders ‘Between Valleys’.

The new exhibition ‘Between Valleys – On the Plains’ features the works of artist Karen Slape, who lives at Undalya, between Auburn and Rhynie.

An official opening for the exhibition was held at the gallery on Friday evening, which was attended by about 40 people.

Through 26 pieces, all painted within the last 12 months, Ms Slape has captured with oil paint on canvas the serenity and tranquility of living between the Clare and Barossa valleys.

Ms Slape said it was great to see the Balaklava Courthouse Gallery has reached out to exhibit her works.

“I feel very privileged they have asked me, I’m really pleased it looks so wonderful in this place,” she said.

“The volunteers hanging it have done a fantastic job.”

In her description of the works in the exhibition, Ms Slape said the works showcased the interplay of light and shadow, bursts of colour against serene backdrops and the Australian “big sky”, which are the echoes of nature’s masterpiece.

Balaklava curator Jo May said the gallery was delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Ms Slape’s works.

“It just fills the space beautifully, feels right in the space and these are beautifully presented works,” she said.

“We first saw an exhibition of hers at the Kapunda Gallery, we saw that there and thought it’d be great to showcase here.”

Between Valleys – On the Plains will be on show at the gallery until May 5.