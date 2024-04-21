Owen ladies show lots of heart

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, April 9, the Owen Women’s Christian Fellowship met to complete a project which quite a few members have been working on for a couple of months.

The ladies have been busy making small, padded fabric hearts from scraps leftover from other sewing projects.

They were completed by the whole group coming together to fill and stitch the hearts together.

The project supports chaplains at the Lyell McEwin Hospital and as part of their role in the hospital, the hearts will be given to patients as a gesture of love, kindness and emotional support.

There are hearts for all ages and even hearts for men in appropriate fabric.

Patients take the hearts with them for tests, squeeze them during long nights and during long waits for results.

Staff also receive hearts if they are struggling or just to say thanks for their care and compassion.

Fellowship president Elizabeth Warnes said the ladies had felt very privileged to be able to put their sewing skills to good use and it was estimated more than 500 hearts were lovingly made for the hospital.

The hearts will be delivered to Diane Muir, a chaplain at the hospital.