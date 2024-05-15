Treat ahead of Mother’s Day in Wakey

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

Market stalls and morning tea was enjoyed by visitors to Port Wakefield Soldiers Memorial Hall on Saturday, ahead of Mother’s Day.

- Advertisement -

Port Wakefield Community Events Committee once again held its Mother’s Day Market from 9am to 2pm, with nine stalls set up inside and outside the hall selling a range of goods including cakes, makeup, olive oil, jewellery and giftware.

Also taking place was a Biggest Morning Tea, with the committee putting out a spread of cakes and baked goods for people to enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee, with money raised for Cancer Council.

Committee member Aliesha Luppino said the committee was happy with the amount of participation in this year’s market, and hoped some of the stallholders would return for the Christmas market later in the year.

Money raised from the market and Mother’s Day raffle will go towards the Christmas Street Party near the end of the year, and follows the success of the committee’s Bowls Day event at the Port Wakefield Bowls Club on April 28.

More events are coming up, including a trivia night, kids disco and Golf Day for Father’s Day, and people are encouraged to visit the Port Wakefield Community Events Facebook page for updates.