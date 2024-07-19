Locals gallop to Car Boot Sale

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

There was once again boot-loads on offer as Adelaide Plains Equestrian Club (APEC) held its third annual Car Boot Sale at Clara Harniman Reserve in Lewiston on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Fortunately the rain stayed away while the event was on as more than 40 stalls were set up for the day.

As well as people selling equestrian gear, people were able to view items such as candles, macrame crafts, dog treats, toys and clothing, as well as enjoy treats such as chocolates, biscuits, ice cream or enjoy the APEC sausage sizzle.

Club president Beck said there was quite a good turnout for the car boot sale, which continued to build steam year after year.

The event is the main fundraiser for the club, with funds raised going towards continual improvement, such as a goal to set up an obstacle course and obtain the relevant equipment for that, as well as grounds maintenance.

Beck said locals had been feeling the pressure from cost of living, so the club tried to everything as cost effective as possible for people.