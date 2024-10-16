Kapunda history lives in art

- Advertisement -

Jaynie Morris

Kapunda Community Gallery recently launched the exhibition of local artist, Maxine Donald showcasing the history and heritage of the town through her artwork and paintings.

Each piece was created by Ms Donald following the towns history from when it was first established. Attending the official launch, Member for Light, Mr Tony Piccolo, said he admired Maxine’s works of beautiful landscapes where she uses water colours to great effect.

“Her recent work of the various buildings around Kapunda, do a wonderful job in presenting the town’s heritage,” Mr Piccolo said.

“Maxine has a very understated style of drawing and painting that allows the viewer to write their own story about the subject matter.”

Ms Donald taught art in many schools across South Australia, and also lived in Europe in the early ‘70’s.

While living and working overseas she completed several commissioned works in Holland and England, primarily of heritage farmhouses and family homes.

“My art is about things, places, and people that evoke feelings of the moment, or an era,” Ms Donald said.

Ms Donald has been active in the Kapunda Community Gallery since 2005 including time as its chairperson, facilitator of the Monday Art Group, and the art coordinator of the Kapunda-Kidman (bi-annual) Rotary Art Show from 2007-2019.

She is currently facilitating two weekly low-cost art classes for the community in Kapunda and continues to attend workshops with professional artists to further her interest and expertise.

The exhibition is open until October 27 at the Kapunda Community Gallery.