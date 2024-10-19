Coffee and tunes for Steamy anniversary

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

There was a chilled, laid back atmosphere as locals and visitors paid a visit to Owen’s local cafe for this year’s rendition of Steamy Sessions.

Sunday marked the third anniversary of Steamy Beanz in Owen, and once again the cafe held its Steamy Sessions event, which included live music performed outside the cafe which people enjoyed with their morning coffee.

The cafe also put on a raffle, with nearly $500 in prizes offered.

It was another great Steamy Sessions for Steamy Beanz, adding to what was a busy day in Owen on Sunday.