Becker shares story with Probus Club

Hutt River (Clare) Probus Club held its latest meeting on October 15 in the Clare Rotary Shed. Members enjoyed morning tea and chit chat to start the day before guest speaker Elizabeth Becker of Auburn was welcomed by president Helen Smith.

Elizabeth grew up in Auburn but spent her working life as a social worker around Adelaide and surrounds for 35 years with SA Health Community Health.

She said it was a “great privilege to work with people with many different needs”.

Advance Care Directive was one aspect ofElizabeth’s talk and she could not speak more highly of it having had personal experience.

Probus members felt they could have listened to her all day. After a few questions Helen thanked Elizabeth and presented her with a Probus memento.

The meeting continued including president Helen Smith presenting Jan Kroon with Probus Life Membership. Jan has been secretary for more than 10 years.

Hutt River Probus Club’s next meeting is the last for the year, with lunch at Little Red Grape in Sevenhill on November 19.