Clare Probus celebrates Dorothy’s 100th

- Advertisement -

Jaynie Morris

Friends, family and Clare Probus Members came together at the Clare RSL Hall to celebrate and honour local Dorothy Dunstan on her 100th birthday.

- Advertisement -

Clare and Gilbert Valleys Mayor, Alan Aughey OAM, and Member for Frome, Penny Pratt MP joined the celebrations.

Mayor Aughey acknowledged, in his tribute speech, Mrs Dunstan’s contribution to the community through her fine responsibility to supporting others.

Ms Pratt highlighted the importance of the work of volunteers, and added her support for the work done by Clare Probus Club and in particular Mrs Dunstan on her milestone birthday.

Mrs Dunstan was joined by her family to cut a special cake and was presented with a commemorative glass gift from the club.

Mrs Dunstan read a heartfelt speech and was grateful for the special gathering of dear friends at Probus.

“Thank you to everyone for this lovely gift,” Mrs Dunstan said.

She also reflected upon the joy and delight she has had through her experience as a member of the Clare Probus Club.

“Most importantly, I am grateful for the friends I have made over the years through Probus,” she said.