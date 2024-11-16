Nearly two centuries of service

- Advertisement -

Hoyleton Red Cross recognised almost 200 years of service with the presentation of service badges recently.

Lenore Reinke and Pat Scholz received well-deserved 50 year service badges, while Trudy Redpath, Fiona Chapman and Purdie Barr were each awarded with their 20 year badges.

The presentation was part of the group’s Garden Party fundraiser at Auburn last month, which began with a morning tea at Velvet & Willow, and included a small raffle and invited guest, Red Cross State Committee Mid North tepresentative, Raelene Green.

Shirley Welke and Janice Noyce were also recognised for their 20 and 10 years of service respectively, but were absent on the day.

Di Tilley from homewares shop, A Joyful Bunch, gave a presentation which was a delight for members, sharing some great ideas and tips for a stress-free festive season!

Members enjoyed browsing through the Joyful Bunch store, with Ms Tilley generously donating 20 per cent of sales to Red Cross – which contributed to the $580 raised on the day.

Hoyleton Red Cross is also excited to have Jonte Reinke as the face of its fundraising this year.

Jonte is the fourth son of Kate and Shane Reinke, and is following in his older brothers’ footsteps, who have all been Hoyleton Red Cross babies!