Fifth Cup Day luncheon for auxiliary

Tarlee/Stockport Friends of Women’s and Children’s Hospital Auxiliary hosted its fifth Melbourne Cup lunch on Tuesday, November 12 with 85 guests in attendance at the Riverton Recreation Grounds.

Along with a complimentary glass of bubbles, guests were greeted by a colourful flower garland created by auxiliary member Leanne Griffiths for photos to be taken throughout the day.

Attendees enjoyed a cold meat and salad buffet which was enjoyed by all, followed by an indulgent grazing table of desserts, catered by ‘On The Plains Grazing and Catering’.

Local Riverton boutique Sassy Lass showcased some lovely outfits for the coming summer and festive season with a fashion parade.

Judging for Fashions on the Field proved difficult for judges this year, with many contenders to choose from. Emma Zanette would win ‘Best Dressed’, with Sharon Woods awarded ‘Best Headwear’ and Fiona O’Neill was selected as ‘Most Creative Headwear’ with her exquisite hand-quilled fascinator.

Race sweeps, lucky squares and a wine wall were well supported on the day with lots of prizes on offer along with the major raffle which was drawn after the main race.

First prize was an original painting by local artist Andrew Quixley, won by D. Jantke from Clare, second prize an accommodation package at Ryelands Farmstay, won by D. Williams of Auburn, and third prize was a wine accessories package from Koco Homes, Kapunda, won by R. Scott of Modbury.

More than $5500 was raised for the hospital on the day and the auxiliary has thanked the many people who helped/donated to make the day a success.

Thanks have also gone to Taylors Wines, Auburn Event Hire, AW Vater and Co, Sassy Lass, Tarlee Bakery and Valley Tech for their support.