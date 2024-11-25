Clare characters feature in book

- Advertisement -

Jaynie Morris

Clare Valley is centre stage for international Author, Mark McAvaney’s new book – For Everything a Time.

Originally from Clare, Mr McAvaney moved to London 22 years ago and pursued his artistic career.

Returning to launch his new book, Mr McAvaney said he never dreamed he would write a book that would have Clare and its community as the foundation for the story.

“My family is from here and I grew up amongst this beautiful part of he world,” Mr McAvaney said.

“When I started writing this book, I felt compelled to use the region and the people I knew as characters because it felt right.”

Launched at the Clare Valley Wine, Food and Tourism Centre, Mr McAvaney’s book signing was well received by locals and tourists. Many keen to have their books signed and learn more of the story, with some asking “are we in it?”

The novel is set in the fictional town of ‘Ennis Creek’ in the Clare Valley. The fictional story tells of a character, being trapped in a coma after a devastating car crash left him trapped in his body.

After 13 years the main character, Mac, returns to face he past he had been running from and the story unfolds the journey between the two following that night of the fateful car crash.

The book tells of the pride of country families and the tests of two families which followed the accident, including prejudices which ran deep.

A compelling and heartfelt story, Mr McAvaney has drawn from his life in the region and written a work with the message of hope.

“I have drawn on the people I know, the life I have had and woven in a message of attainable peace,” Mr McAvaney said.