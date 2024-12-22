Elf on the Shelf invades Mid North

- Advertisement -

Jaynie Morris

It is that time of the year … the Elf on the Shelf is popping up everywhere with the Mid North being a popular destination.

Originally from the book titled the same which is the story of a scout elf who hides around homes and offices to keep an eye on what is happening, Elf on the Shelf is about promoting kindness, staying upbeat, valuing others and knowing it is never too late to get removed from the naughty list.

In the book Santa says Walter “lost sight of what’s important in life … but that doesn’t mean [people] can’t find their way again”.

According to the book, once everyone goes to bed, the scout Elf flies back to the North Pole to report to Santa the activities, good and bad, that have taken place throughout the day.

There have been multiple sightings of Elf on the Shelf throughout the Mid North community with Elf being as naughty and mischievous as ever.

There are very special rules around Elf on the Shelf with the most important being do not touch your Scout Elf, or they will lose their magic! Scout Elves cannot talk, however they are great listeners so feel free to have a chat anytime.

Whilst there is no particular date for your Elf to appear, four weeks before Christmas Day is when usual sightings appear. Elf needs a name so it is important to do this as soon as Elf appears, and they constantly move around your home.

One particular rule to always follow is that Elves can not move during the day as they only move at night. This is when they fly back to the North Pole to report to Santa on what is happening in your home or office.

On Christmas Eve, Scout Elves must return to the North Pole to help Santa prepare for the next Christmas. This is when you must remove Elf on the Shelf from sight until next year.

The Elf on the Shelf Codes for Life are very special. Treat every day like Christmas, there’s room for everyone on the nice list and the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.