Lions Lights shine in Clare

- Advertisement -

Jaynie Morris

The annual Clare Lions Club Christmas Light competition had many local residents creating visual spectacles of colour which are currently lighting Clare District up at night.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Clare Lions Club have been busy driving he streets at night to check out all of the registered participants and have been delighted with the results. Ron Wurst said the competition was tight.

“There were lots of entrants this year and it was tough to pick a winner,” Mr Wurst said.

The winner was Jessie Rayson and there was a special Encouragement Award presented to Glen and Cindy Growden.