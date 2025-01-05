Christmas in the bush at Nantawarra

- Advertisement -

Jarrad Delaney

Christmas came to the bush on December 18 as Nantawarra Hall hosted a Christmas Party.

- Advertisement -

An estimated crowd of about 70-80 people attended the event, an increase on the previous year’s attendance, with on top of Nantawarra locals also included people from surrounding areas including South Hummocks, Whitwarta and Lochiel.

Festivities included Christmas crafts for children, Christmas karaoke, table tennis and activities such as egg and spoon and sack races, as well as a candy cane hunt in the bushland around the hall.

This was before the arrival of a special guest, with Father Christmas arriving at about 7.30pm to meet with children and families.

A barbecue tea was enjoyed, with meat donated by Crop Smart, and a raffle was also held with prizes donated by Mathie’s Meat Shoppe in Clare, Copper Coast Meats from Lochiel, Rising Sun Hotel in Port Wakefield, Terminus Hotel in Balaklava and Central Ag Solutions from Arthurton.

Beth Reid has been involved in the event coming together and said it was great to see the event grow from the previous year, providing a chance for people to gather and enjoy food, activities and social interaction together ahead of Christmas.

“I think people are after a unique experience of a bush Christmas, even though there’s pageants and things like that going on, I feel people are after that unique experience,” she said.

“It’s a nice way for the community to come together and celebrate the year, and the finish of harvest.”