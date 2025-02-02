Community love shown at Lochiel

- Advertisement -

More than 80 people attended an Australia Day event at the Lochiel Community Centre on January 26, which provided a chance for locals to come together and strengthen relationships.

Organised by the Lochiel Progress Association and supported by funding from the Australia Day Council, this event was not just about marking a date on a calendar, but fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose within the community.

A free barbecue was provided, bringing people together to share good food and good company, and in air was a sense of community spirit, and the smell of cooking sausages, as locals shared some laughs, conversation and a sense of what it meant to be a part of the Lochiel community.

There was also an opportunity to support local businesses and service clubs, reinforcing the importance of community members investing in the people and groups that made the town thrive.

Attendees spanned generations, from young children to long-time residents, each with a connection to the history and future of Lochiel.

For the association, the day was truly a day to reflect on shared experiences, celebrate community spirit and look forward to opportunities ahead.