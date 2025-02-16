Reunion of Mallala locals at Prospect

- Advertisement -

The Mallala and Districts Reunion was held at St. Helen’s Park, Prospect on Sunday, February 9. The weather could not have been kinder as 70 locals and former locals from the district gathered to catch up and reminisce about the past and present.

Before the Reunion got underway, the committee met and made a couple of important decisions. A heat policy was implemented, whereby, if the forecast for the day of the reunion is 36 degrees on the Friday preceding the event, it will not proceed. This will be stated on all flyers and communications.

Secondly, it was decided that every five years, the Reunion would be held in Mallala, starting next year, on the lawned area in front of the Museum, or in the Institute if the weather is inclement. Both these motions were greeted favourably by those in attendance, so hopefully they are supported to ensure the continuing success of the event.

Reunion Chairman, Jim Franks, began proceedings at 2.15pm, and welcomed all those present and gave a rundown of events occurring during the previous year. These included the land developments within and on the outskirts of Mallala, the refurbishing of the Mallala Cafe and the retirement of longstanding Postmaster, Craig Argent.

He then introduced guest speaker for the day, Peter Dunstan, a recently retired school principal who spent his first 21 years in Mallala, with many of his family still residing in the town.

Mr Dunstan explained how growing up there helped shape his life and reminisced about how the characters, school and sport – especially football and tennis – were such important components of his early life.

His career with the Education Department started in Port Pirie, but ended up in Adelaide, whereby leadership and assisting underprivileged children, especially in the multicultural area, underpinned a very distinguished career. His exploits held a captivated audience which culminated with him declaring the 70th Mallala and Districts Reunion open.

Mr Franks thanked Mr Dunstan for such an interesting and well presented speech, before inviting all to share the pooled afternoon tea while chatting with new and old acquaintances.

With another successful Reunion completed, the committee looks forward to continued support, especially with the different venue next year, when it will be held in Mallala, on the second Sunday in February.