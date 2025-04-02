Rotary calls for art prize entries

- Advertisement -

Artists are being called to enter their artworks for the 28th Rotary Club of Clare Art Exhibition, set to launch next month.

- Advertisement -

The organising committee has been working hard behind the scenes during the last few months to organise a successful exhibition, after last year saw 500 works exhibited, 440 physical and 70 virtual.

This year the Gala Opening Night will take place on Thursday, May 15 at Clare Town Hall, and will continue to exhibit work from regional and metropolitan artists each day up to and including May 24.

Sponsors have been allocated an early viewing of the exhibition, starting at 6pm, followed by the official opening and public viewing at 7pm. There are 16 awards planned to be presented, with a total value of more than $15,000.

The awards cover many different areas of art, from ‘Clare Valley’ to Watercolour/Gouche, from Sculpture to People’s Choice and most things in between and cover all age groups. This year sees the introduction of two new sections- ‘Animalia’ and ‘A Local Identity’.

Entries are open until midnight on Sunday, April 27. Organisers say due to limitations of display areas, there is a limit of 550 entries and past experience has shown this number fills quickly. Artists are limited to three pieces of work.

Entry forms are available online at www.clarerotary.org.au, as well as from Gallery 24/, with further information available on the Clare Rotary Art Exhibition Facebook page, or ball calling director Graham Goode on 0418 894 304.

Visitors to the Clare Valley during Gourmet Week are reminded this exhibition is open during the week and both weekends from 10am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday, and displayed art, as well as those exhibited virtually, are available to buy.

Last year saw local artist Wendy Pfeiffer win the $5000 Best in Exhibition Award with her work “Fish and Chips”, and the Spalding Primary School scooped their category.

The committee is looking forward to another great exhibition, with any profits made being allocated to supporting the local community as it has done during the past 27 years.

The Rotary Club is looking for anyone interested in volunteering in some capacity, whether it is on the door, hanging the art works, general helper etc. Anyone interested is asked to contact Graham.