‘Craftiness’ for holidays at library

Pamela Duncan

On Thursday, April 24, Adelaide Plains Library conducted a Free School Holiday Activity for all school aged children in the Two Wells Uniting Church Hall.

The theme was “Craftiness” and a huge assortment of craft activities was made available. Rose from the Library welcomed everyone to this event, to engage growing minds with a mixed bag of craft activities.

Rose made mention of a few house rules and then handed over to Maddie who explained what the crafts were, what to do, and if you preferred

you could make up your own ideas and to have fun and enjoy yourselves.

scratchy art, bookmarks, sun catchers, mosaics picture making, and a host of other activities were available. Children and adults were kept very busy all morning and had a fantastic fun time.

Thank you to the Adelaide Plains Library for this event.