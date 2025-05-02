New lawn at Orroroo Rec Grounds

Harry Mead

The Orroroo Recreational Ground has undergone a change of scenery after a fresh lawn space was laid out around the clubrooms on April 24.

Significant excavation was required to remove the asphalt, a roughly 40 year staple of the ground. The lawn is a welcome addition to the recent development of an outdoor verandah setting.

Representatives from Orroroo Recreation Group organised the grant-writing process to great effect, earning nearly $50,000 through PIRSA’s Thriving Communities Program.

Orroroo Football Club president Damian Ellery took charge of the project management, facilitating the installation of the lawn and organising a team of passionate volunteers.

The project was a culmination of a widespread community effort. Several local businesses donated their time and labour to contribute to the project alongside more than 50 community members.

The project also received significant support from the District Council of Orroroo Carrieton. The initiative is part of a larger plan created by the Orroroo Recreation Group.

Mr Ellery said the project had generated a lot of interest and positivity in the community.

“Especially in these hard drought times, it’s just a huge highlight for our community,” he said.

“The main driver was to make the area a family friendly zone and we’ve already made a lot of small steps to achieve that.

“It’s a part of a greater plan to turn the ground into a bit of a hub and to beautify it.

“The verandah was paved around three years ago and that’s actually hosted quite a range of events, so it’s not just a football or netball thing, there’s occasions running all the time.”

Despite only having a two-month window to complete the project, the lawn was made ready for the Orroroo Football Netball Club’s first home game of the season, played at the weekend.

“It’s looking really good at the moment so we’re pretty excited for everyone to see it,” Mr Ellery said.