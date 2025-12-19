Christmas Snowtown cheer on show

Snowtown’s annual Christmas Fair washeld on Friday, 28 November with another great show of support from the community.

The Snowtown community came out and supported this local event, despite the weather, the rain settled but it did not dampen the spirits of those attending.

There were several local stall holders, selling handmade potpourri, handmade jewellery and toys.

Local volunteers raised money for the netball club, tennis club, community pool and the community club, by providing games, food and drinks for the crowd.

Father Christmas made his grand entrance in a very cool red MG, after which he met with the local children.

There was no shortage of fun, with plenty to keep children entertained. The Pool Committee and Tennis Club ran their much-loved favourites – hoopla and the duck game.

There was also free face painting (thanks to a Lend-A-Hand grant) for children to enjoy.

Thanks have gone to the committee, including Nicole McCormack, Judy Wilkinson, Mary Carroll, Kasey Wilkinson and Sally Michael, who put their time into organising the event.