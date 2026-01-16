RSL goes Elsewhere for Christmas Shake Off

Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava RSL Sub Branch members headed north for a post-Christmas and New Year social bonding trip, heading north to part in some clay shooting at Jamestown on 10 January.

The RSL Sub Branch held its first Christmas Shake Off, providing a chance for members a chance to get together and enjoy a cathartic day out with some camaraderie during the summer holiday period.

Members headed to Elsewhere Clay Target Club at Jamestown, where they enjoyed a free session of shooting five targets, followed by a barbecue lunch, with additional targets available at $1 each. The RSL Sub Branch paid for all members to take part in the day.

Non-members also joined in on the day, at a cost, including from Operation Unity SA which helps Australian Defence Force, veteran and first responder communities in need.

Overall more than 30 people took part in the day, which provided a great social gathering post New Year, with social connection being an important thing for many veterans.

The day was well received, and there are already plans to make this an ongoing event into the future.