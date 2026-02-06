Rubbish truck fire at Lower Light

Country Fire Service firefighters have worked quickly to contain a rubbish truck fire on the Port Wakefield Highway near Dublin this afternoon.

Just before 1pm the CFS received reports of a truck fire on the highway at Lower Light, north of Two Wells, with assistance from Metropolitan Fire Service crews and SA Police.

CFS reports the quick response from crews prevented the fire from spreading to the grass surrounding the vehicle, and managed to contain the blaze to the rubbish truck.

Crews have remained on the scene for some while they work to fully extinguish the fire.

A section of the northbound land of Port Wakefield Road has been closed, extending 200m north to Light Beach Road.