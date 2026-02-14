Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

Saturday, February 14, 2026
Friday the 13th proves lucky at Clare races
Community News

Friday the 13th proves lucky at Clare races

Inspired by the raunchy racing, Jim Reid and Rob Calaby have a saddle ride of their own with their wives Janice Reid and Paulie Calaby. (Kalli Batzavalis: 534654)

The Clare Valley’s racing season has sped into 2026 with a roaring start to the year.

The Friday, 13 February Country Racing brought with it more luck for racegoers than superstition, as clear skies, strong fields, and a lively crowd proved the date anything but unlucky.

Peter Darwin, secretary and events manager for Clare Valley Racing Club Inc., said the day served as a celebration for many farmers who had finished harvest.

“It was a very good day,” he said.

“I think South Australian racing is of a pretty high quality at the moment and we’re getting good fields, we’re generally having 11 to 12 horses every race.”

The crowd, a mix of faces and ages, saw some attendees travel from Adelaide, as well as interstate, to take part in the first 2026 event of the 2025/2026 Clare Valley races.

Fishing for support in Narungga
