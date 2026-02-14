Friday the 13th proves lucky at Clare races

The Clare Valley’s racing season has sped into 2026 with a roaring start to the year.

The Friday, 13 February Country Racing brought with it more luck for racegoers than superstition, as clear skies, strong fields, and a lively crowd proved the date anything but unlucky.

Peter Darwin, secretary and events manager for Clare Valley Racing Club Inc., said the day served as a celebration for many farmers who had finished harvest.

“It was a very good day,” he said.

“I think South Australian racing is of a pretty high quality at the moment and we’re getting good fields, we’re generally having 11 to 12 horses every race.”

The crowd, a mix of faces and ages, saw some attendees travel from Adelaide, as well as interstate, to take part in the first 2026 event of the 2025/2026 Clare Valley races.