Monday, February 16, 2026
Marrabel drink drivers caught
Community News

Marrabel drink drivers caught

Several drink drivers were reported after being stopped in the Yorke and Mid North region this weekend, including a pair of incidents at Marrabel.

Just before 9am 15 February, police pulled over a Mazda sedan on Marrabel Road for a driver test.

The driver, a 17-year-old Greenwith woman, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.084.

She was reported for drink driving, breaching provisional licence conditions and received a six-month loss of licence.

About the same time, police stopped a Toyota ute on Saddleworth Road, Marrabel.

The driver, a 57-year-old Sandilands man, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.085. He also received a six-month loss of licence, was reported for drink driving and his car was impounded.

