Marrabel drink drivers caught

Several drink drivers were reported after being stopped in the Yorke and Mid North region this weekend, including a pair of incidents at Marrabel.

Just before 9am 15 February, police pulled over a Mazda sedan on Marrabel Road for a driver test.

The driver, a 17-year-old Greenwith woman, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.084.

She was reported for drink driving, breaching provisional licence conditions and received a six-month loss of licence.

About the same time, police stopped a Toyota ute on Saddleworth Road, Marrabel.

The driver, a 57-year-old Sandilands man, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.085. He also received a six-month loss of licence, was reported for drink driving and his car was impounded.