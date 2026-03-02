Discover a future of possibility at St Mark’s

St Mark’s College empowers students through excellent education to become curious, independent learners and just, compassionate global citizens.

This vision comes to life each day at the College’s Bosco Campus, where students in Years 7–12 engage in dynamic learning experiences designed to prepare them for meaningful futures.

With a strong academic culture, personalised support and a thriving community, St Mark’s nurtures students to excel academically, socially and spiritually.

Bosco Campus offers modern facilities purpose-built for secondary learners, including the contemporary Year 12 Bosco Centre.

This dedicated senior space features flexible classrooms, independent study areas, kitchen facilities and a welcoming student lounge, giving students the opportunity to develop the independence, confidence and curiosity needed for life beyond school.

St Mark’s College is very proud of the SACE results of the Class of 2025, where eligible students once again achieved 100 per cent SACE completion, accompanied by an increased number of A grades.

Nine students achieved academic excellence with an ATAR more than 90, including College Dux Mitchell Court, who attained an outstanding 97.75.

Five A+ Merits were also awarded across a range of subjects including Spiritualities, Religion and Meaning, Agricultural Production, Psychology, Food and Hospitality, and Essential English.

Principal Dr Sandra Hewson praised the cohort’s dedication, saying students should feel justifiably proud of completing SACE, which was a passport for many future opportunities.

She reflected on the positive culture of the 2025 group. “A wonderful group of students, always helping and wanting the best for each other,” she said.

Dr Hewson also acknowledged the diverse pathways students pursue at St Mark’s.

“Success comes in many forms. For some, ATAR was their goal to enrol at university, whilst others focused on Vocational Education and Training courses relevant to their chosen career pathways and gained apprenticeships or employment. We are proud of them all,” she said.

St Mark’s provides a wide network of daily bus routes from surrounding towns, making the College accessible and convenient for regional families.

The service is reliable, affordable and designed to support students travelling to and from Bosco Campus each day, visit the St Mark’s website for more.

The College’s five-day boarding facility, Salesian House, offers a warm, structured and community-focused environment where students can grow in independence while still returning home each weekend.

Modern bedroom pods, shared dining spaces, study support and caring staff create a safe and nurturing home-away-from-home, more information is available on the website.

Families are warmly invited to attend a Secondary Campus Tour on Thursday, 19 March from 5–6pm, on Monday, 18 May from 5pm-6pm, on Wednesday, 17 June from 5pm–6pm and Monday, 17 August from 5pm–6pm.

Register at www.stmarkspirie.catholic.edu.au/enrolment/tours