News Generational link re-established at Mallala 19/12/2023 FacebookTwitterEmail Mallala Primary School students perform an Australian version of '12 Days of Christmas' for the Mallala Combined Probus Club members. PHOTOS: Jarrad Delaney 380144_01 - Advertisement - Some of Mallala's youngest and oldest community members are re-establishing links, and in time for Christmas, which is set to […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -