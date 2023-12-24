News A display of Christmas cheer 24/12/2023 FacebookTwitterEmail RAA Clare Shop Manager Richard Basham presents Nigelle-Ann Blaser from Miss Gracie Taylors Pre-Loved Books the award for best shopfront Christmas display. Photo: James Swanborough 380086_01 - Advertisement - Judges had a hard task in deciding the best Christmas decorations around Clare this year, with the residential section impressive […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -