News Christmas wrap up for passenger network 25/12/2023 FacebookTwitterEmail Receiving certificates for milestones are Jeniffer Mannings (10 years), Doug May (5 years), Colin Richens (20 years), David Thomas (5 years), Cindy Growden (5 years) and Pamela Kearsley (5 years). PHOTOS: Supplied - Advertisement - Mid North Community Passenger Network ended 2023 with the traditional volunteers Christmas luncheon at the Clare Country Club on December […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -