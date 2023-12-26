News Golfers for life at Balaklava 26/12/2023 FacebookTwitterEmail Balaklava Golf Club’s Rosemary Jenkin, Scott Michael, and Beryl Sandow, now have their names on the Life Member honour board after being awarded honorary life membership of the club on Saturday. PHOTO: Supplied - Advertisement - Balaklava Golf Club awarded three well-deserved life memberships on Saturday, to Rosemary Jenkin, Beryl Sandow, and Scott Michael. Club president, […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -