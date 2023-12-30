Christmas kindness shown in Balaklava

Paige Bubner of Wendy's Cafe N Cakes with some Christmas themed treats, among those being given to customers thanks to a generous local customer paying forward. PHOTO: Jarrad Delaney 381214_01
- Advertisement -

Christmas season is a time for giving, where even the smallest act of generosity can go a long way, and […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -