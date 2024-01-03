News Looking Back on 2023 – May 03/01/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Adey Curtis with a model blue Volkswagen Beetle, similar to the one her father Doug Curtis owned and she was searching for, and was eventually found. PHOTOS: Supplied - Advertisement - - Pharmacies, including in the Mid North, share concerns about impacts from the new federal government policy that will give […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -