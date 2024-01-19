Academy journey unfolds for Drew

Leighton's Caitlin Drew is one of 24 taking part in the ountry Music Association of Australia (CMAA) Academy of Country Music 2024 Senior Course. PHOTO: Supplied
- Advertisement -

Another Mid North country music star in the making has started her own academy journey at Tamworth, on her way […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -