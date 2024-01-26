Restorations unearth history in Farrell Flat

Dr Paul Willis has undertaken to restore the former Farrell Flat station as a residence and studio space. Photos: James Swanborough 384138_01
- Advertisement -

A restoration project to preserve Farrell Flat Railway Station has captured the imagination of the local community, unearthing fascinating historical […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -