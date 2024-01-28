News Burra Gallery reopens 28/01/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Melbourne's GLAD Rappers yarnbombing collective will be the focus of a retrospective at Burra Regional Art Gallery, beginning this Thursday, January 25. Photo: Online - Advertisement - Burra Regional Art Gallery reopens from Thursday January 25, with Home Turf, a portrait prize sponsored by Princess Royal. The […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -