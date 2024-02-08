Caring Carling Young Achiever nominee

Blyth's Kristin Carling has been nominated for the Spirit Super Connecting Communities Award, part of the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards SA. Photo: Ethan Allen
- Advertisement -

A Blyth woman has been named as a nominee in the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards SA, recognising her volunteering efforts. […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -