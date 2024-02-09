News Drivers to face court for Mid North crashes 09/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail A cattle truck which had collided with a stobie pole and concrete barrier before coming to a rest under a verandah in Burra last year. PHOTO: James Swanborough 358390_04 - Advertisement - Three truck drivers have been reported after Yorke Mid North Local Service Area police completed investigations into three traffic incidents […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -