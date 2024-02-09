Take care as school returns

Meghan McElroy, a student at Horizon Christian School in Clare, saw her initiative come to fruition with the instillation of new school zone signage outside the school. Photo: James Swanborough 387356_01
- Advertisement -

A new school crossing has been installed along Main North Road Clare, outside of Horizon Christian School. Meghan McElroy, a […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -