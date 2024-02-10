Wasleys’ 150 celebrations recognised

Light Regional Council Mayor Bill O’Brien presenting the 2024 Community Event of the Year Award to Lynette Marker, representative of the Wasleys Community Group events sub-committee, for their Wasleys 150 Years Events Program. PHOTOS: COLIN HALL
- Advertisement -

Light Regional Council held its Australia Day Breakfast at Roseworthy Soldiers Memorial Hall on Friday, January 26. Mayor Bill O’Brien […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -