Brigades call for skills recruitment

Balaklava CFS volunteer Johnny O'Mahoney holds up the breathing apparatus firefighters like him wear for incidents such as structure fires. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 387026_01
- Advertisement -

Local Country Fire Service (CFS) brigades on the Wakefield Plains are hoping to see more volunteers sign up, particularly to […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -