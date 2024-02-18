Neighbourhood Watch calls out for members

Members of Clare Neighbourhood Watch Pamela Datson, Ian Denton, Jenny Denton and Pam Dahl with Matt McDonnell, Sergeant in charge of Clare Police station. Photos: Supplied
- Advertisement -

Clare’s Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) group is in desperate need of new volunteers, with ageing members concerned it may have to […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -