News Awakening Wakefield 21/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The chief executive officers of Regional Development Australia Yorke and Mid North Daniel Willson and Wakefield Regional Council Darren Starr with maps of communities across Wakefield with potential land developments. Photo: Jarrad Delaney - Advertisement - Wakefield Regional Council is aiming to further meet goals in attracting people to live and work within the council area, […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -