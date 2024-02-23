News Anzac spirit runs in the family 23/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Miriam Lockwood displays her Premier’s Anzac Spirit School Prize while reading up on the Vietnam War in the Horizon Christian School library. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 389790_02 - Advertisement - A young Balaklava student is getting ready to travel to Vietnam after keeping the story of her relative's service to […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -