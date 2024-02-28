News Producer earns Best Paper nod 28/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Representatives of SA Today's winning publications at the Country Press SA Awards in Adelaide at the weekend. From left are Jarrad Delaney (Plains Producer), Leanne Mashford (Plains Producer), Sharon Hansen (Murray Valley Standard), Tom Wyman (Fleurieu Sun) and Bryan Littley (Fleurieu Sun/Centralian Today). Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - The Plains Producer has celebrated a pair of award wins, including for Best Newspaper, at the Country Press SA Awards […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -